Commissioner facing questions at extraordinary meeting amid police borrowing and crime concerns raised by Bedford’s mayor

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 28th May 2025, 11:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) is to face questions at an extraordinary meeting of the Police and Crime Panel next week (Wednesday, June 4) following recent police borrowing and the concerns raised by Bedford’s mayor over rising crime. v.1

Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC), John Tizard, is to face questions at an extraordinary meeting of the Police and Crime Panel next week (Wednesday, June 4) following recent police borrowing and also the concerns raised by Bedford’s mayor over rising crime.

The meeting has been called to consider a letter sent by mayor Tom Wootton to Bedfordshire’s chief constable, in which he warned that the borough is facing a “public order crisis” that the police are “failing to contain”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Panel members will also seek clarification on £8.5 million in loans taken out by Bedfordshire Police since December, according to Public Works Loan Board data first reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) earlier this month.

PCC John TizardPCC John Tizard
PCC John Tizard

The meeting, scheduled for 6:30pm at Borough Hall in Bedford, marks the first extraordinary session since November 2023.

These special meetings are convened outside of the usual timetable to address urgent or time-sensitive issues.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice