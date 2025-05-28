Commissioner facing questions at extraordinary meeting amid police borrowing and crime concerns raised by Bedford’s mayor

Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) is to face questions at an extraordinary meeting of the Police and Crime Panel next week (Wednesday, June 4) following recent police borrowing and the concerns raised by Bedford’s mayor over rising crime. v.1

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC), John Tizard, is to face questions at an extraordinary meeting of the Police and Crime Panel next week (Wednesday, June 4) following recent police borrowing and also the concerns raised by Bedford’s mayor over rising crime.

The meeting has been called to consider a letter sent by mayor Tom Wootton to Bedfordshire’s chief constable, in which he warned that the borough is facing a “public order crisis” that the police are “failing to contain”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panel members will also seek clarification on £8.5 million in loans taken out by Bedfordshire Police since December, according to Public Works Loan Board data first reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) earlier this month.

PCC John Tizard

The meeting, scheduled for 6:30pm at Borough Hall in Bedford, marks the first extraordinary session since November 2023.

These special meetings are convened outside of the usual timetable to address urgent or time-sensitive issues.