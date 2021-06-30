Comedian Sara Pascoe to perform at Bedford festival

You'd be forgiven for thinking Bedford Running Festival is all about running - but you'd be wrong.

The weekend-long festival line-up will include stand-up comedy with Sara Pascoe, Bedford’s Taste Bedford, an open-air cinema, live music, a street food market and even yoga classes.

Runners and non-runners alike are encouraged to bring as many friends and family members with them to the festival - which runs (forgive the pun) from September 3 to 5.

Sara Pascoe

Event director Mark Draper, said: “The past 15 months of this pandemic have been incredibility hard for everyone but we are now immensely proud to be able to provide a safe, but fun event that everyone, including people who aren’t running, can look forward to and enjoy later this summer.

“Although the event is focused on running races, this year, more than ever, we have tried our best to create an event that everyone can enjoy.

"We’ve already team up with other local event businesses including Taste Bedford, the Comedy Cow and Sundown Cinemas but we still have more to announce soon."