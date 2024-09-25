Colleagues pay tribute to longstanding former Bedford councillor Kay Burley

Kay Burley retired from frontline politics last year, and in November was honoured for decades of public service by being made an Honorary Alderwoman

Bedford Borough Council’s Labour group has paid tribute to Kay Burley, long-serving former councillor and Honorary Alderwoman of Bedford Borough.

Ms Burleywho died on Thursday, September 19, served as both a borough and county councillor over the course of 49 years. She was also a member of Kempston Urban District Council and then Kempston Town Council.

She served as chair of Bedfordshire County Council from 1995-1996, Mayor of Kempston from 2005-06, and was later leader of Kempston Town Council. Ms Burley retired from frontline politics last year, and in November was honoured for decades of public service by being made an Honorary Alderwoman.

Labour group leader Carl Meader said: “Kay was an incredibly hard-working councillor, and served the public for half a century, determined to do her absolute best for the community across the Borough and particularly in Kempston. Messages I have received from people across all political parties at this sad news have shown how highly she was regarded.”

Deputy group leader Sue Oliver added: “Kay was a friend, colleague and mentor to many generations of Labour activists. Her knowledge of correct political procedure was enormous (much to the frustration of some!). Kempston has lost one of its greatest advocates. She will be sadly missed.”

Cllr Colleen Atkins said: “I knew Kay for well over thirty years both as a friend and colleague. I served with her on both the County Council and in recent years when she was a Borough Councillor. Kay earned respect for her wisdom and knowledge and it was very noticeable that when she spoke at meetings, everyone listened.Kay will be missed not only for her friendship, her compassion, her hard work, her dedication and advice but also for the incredible, quiet way she fought her health battles throughout it all.”

Mayor of Kempston and ward member for Kempston Central & East, Cllr Mohammed Nawaz, who represented that ward jointly with Kay from 2019 – 2023, commented: “I met Kay Burley in 2011 when I was first elected as a Bedford Borough Councillor. Kay had great knowledge and experience and generously guided me through the process of becoming a councillor, offering lots of good advice. Local residents were very close to her heart, and she worked tirelessly for them. My prayers and thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Cllr Caroline White, who was elected to the Kempston Central & East seat Kay retired from in 2023, said: “I will always be truly grateful for Alderwoman Kay Burley’s support to me, not only as a new councillor but also as a friend. Kay leaves a legacy for all those who wish to serve their communities. Her knowledge and wisdom will be sorely missed.”

Cllr James Valentine, member for Kempston West, said: "So sad to hear of Alderwoman Burley's death - Kay was a stalwart of Bedford and Kempston's public life and we all benefited from her wisdom and long experience. Personally I will always be grateful for the encouragement she gave me on entering local government."

Cllr Zara Layne, of Harpur ward, added: “Kay was a compassionate and highly skilled community leader. She shared her skills and experiences generously and inspired all those who worked with her.”