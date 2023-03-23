Coach on a mission to improve faciltities at Bedford Cricket Club with crowdfunding campaign

Funds help pay for new pitch and facilities to improve women’s cricket

The future of women’s cricket is in safe hands – thanks to volunteers leading a campaign to improve facilities at Bedford Cricket Club.

Already a successful crowdfunding campaign has helped pay for a roll-out Flicx pitch and portable nets for Friday junior training sessions which attract dozens of keen young cricketers every week.

Any additional funds raised will go towards training aids or equipment to benefit the club based at Goldington Bury.

Vicki Barrett is women and girls co-ordinator at Bedford Cricket Club

Coach Vicki Barrett has been instrumental in getting women and girls’ cricket off the ground and has overseen the kickstart of the Women's XI alongside the Dynamos.

David Henderson said: “My eight-year-old daughter got hooked by Vicki's coaching last year. This campaign deserves some recognition and support for what Vicki and her team are doing at grassroots level to boost options and facilities for women's cricket in our town.

“Vicki has made cricket open to all – the Friday night training see girls and boys from all backgrounds accessing a game that some think isn't available to everyone, and most primary school kids, especially young girls, don't get a chance to play at all.

“I'm so impressed with the community they have built at the club, it’s a great place, especially because of the efforts of volunteers like Vicki.”

Bedford Cricket Club prides itself as an ethnically diverse, friendly and vibrant community with ambitions to widen opportunities to play cricket, as well as provide high quality coaching and games to allow children to realise their potential.

It runs three adult teams, junior teams from u9 to u15, a women's team and a girl's team. Overall, demand has increased significantly post-Covid, with the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year raising the profile of women's cricket.

This growth has been reflected at Bedford with ever-expanding numbers of women and girls joining the club.

2023 has seen the women play in the inaugural Bedfordshire indoor women's league, and will see girls join the inaugural Bedfordshire girl's league. The club also runs a girls-only Dynamos programme for those new to the game.