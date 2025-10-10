Closures on A1 and A421 this weekend as Black Cat roadworks continue
The work involves Anglian Water connecting a new watermain on Nags Head Lane close to the A1 carriageway.
For the safety of workers and motorists, the A1 northbound between Tempsford and Wyboston will be closed, and the A421 eastbound between Cardington interchange and Black Cat roundabout.
The closure will be in place from tonight 9pm Friday, October 10 to 5am Monday, October 13.
Traffic will be diverted as follows:
> off the A421 at the Cardington Interchange onto the A603 towards Sandy
> at Sandy, traffic will take the A1 northbound to the Tempsford Interchange
> before exiting onto St Neots Road and joining the A428 at St Neots
> drivers will re-join the A1 northbound at the Wyboston junction. The £1 billion A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet Improvements will improve journeys between Milton Keynes and Cambridge. More traffic updates are available on the National Highways website.