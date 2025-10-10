Closures on A1 and A421 this weekend as Black Cat roadworks continue

The northbound A1 in Bedfordshire is set for closures this weekend as Black Cat roadworks continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work involves Anglian Water connecting a new watermain on Nags Head Lane close to the A1 carriageway.

For the safety of workers and motorists, the A1 northbound between Tempsford and Wyboston will be closed, and the A421 eastbound between Cardington interchange and Black Cat roundabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure will be in place from tonight 9pm Friday, October 10 to 5am Monday, October 13.

Avoid A1 and A421 closures this weekend for Black Cat roadworks (October 10-13)

Traffic will be diverted as follows:

> off the A421 at the Cardington Interchange onto the A603 towards Sandy

> at Sandy, traffic will take the A1 northbound to the Tempsford Interchange

> before exiting onto St Neots Road and joining the A428 at St Neots

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> drivers will re-join the A1 northbound at the Wyboston junction. The £1 billion A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet Improvements will improve journeys between Milton Keynes and Cambridge. More traffic updates are available on the National Highways website.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.