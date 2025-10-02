Closure order slapped on Shortstown property after months of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour
As a result of the warrant a closure order was granted for four months.
Officers from the Urban and Rural Community team in Bedford carried out the warrant. They said on their FB post: “Officers from the Urban and Rural Community team in Bedford have executed a warrant at a property in Shortstown, Bedford after months of reported ASB and drug dealing.
"As a result of the warrant, reports of ASB and drug dealing, a closure order has been granted by the courts for four months. Hopefully this will see an end to the anti-social behaviour which was caused by the occupants and people frequenting the location.
“If you have any information or are suffering from anti-social behaviour should call 101 or report anything suspicious online. Always call 999 in an emergency.”