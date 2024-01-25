Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Central Beds Council has announced road closures at Clophill roundabout for major roadworks.

The A507 west arm will be closed from Pine View to Clophill Roundabout from 9.30am tomorrow ( Friday, January 26) until 1am Wednesday, January 31.

Clophill Road in Maulden does not form part of the official diversion and is not suitable for HGVs as there is a 7.5t weight limit throughout the village so motorists are advised to follow the diversion route.

There will be a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order to prevent parking on Clophill Road, Maulden, from the A6 North to Hall End during the closure.

There will be also be three-way traffic lights in place.

The work, announced by Central Beds Council is to allow for full depth road reconstruction around the western half of roundabout, regulating, geogrid installation and resurfacing.

The council will then be closing the A507 east arm to Warren Lane from 1am Wednesday, January 31 until 5am on Monday, February 5.

Warren Lane does not form part of the official diversion route, it is not suitable for HGVs, so again drivers are advised to follow diversion routes.

The Causeway will be residents’ access only – with three-way traffic lights in place.

During these closures residents are asked not to park on The Green or on The High Street. Residents affected are requested to park in the Flying Horse car park.