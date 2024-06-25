Climber from Flitwick joins search for missing teen Jay Slater
In a story on the BBC’s website, Paul Arnott, 29, from Flitwick, revealed he was motivated to fly to Tenerife and join the rescue on Saturday by "being a decent human".
Jay Slater, 19, has not been heard of for nine days after calling one of his friends to say he was lost, he needed water and that his phone was running out of juice.
Mr Arnott – who was due to do a fundraising walk for Scottish Mountain Rescue – told the BBC: “I know these environments, I know how harsh they are and how scary they are without experience. I spend all my time in the mountains, I've assisted search and rescue in Scotland before, it's what I do."
And he added he wouldn’t leave until Jay was found.
"It's just being a decent human person, somebody needs help you go help them. I like to think somebody would do the same for me.”
