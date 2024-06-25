Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A climber has cancelled a charity fundraiser to help find Jay Slater – the teen missing in Tenerife.

In a story on the BBC’s website, Paul Arnott, 29, from Flitwick, revealed he was motivated to fly to Tenerife and join the rescue on Saturday by "being a decent human".

Jay Slater, 19, has not been heard of for nine days after calling one of his friends to say he was lost, he needed water and that his phone was running out of juice.

Mr Arnott – who was due to do a fundraising walk for Scottish Mountain Rescue – told the BBC: “I know these environments, I know how harsh they are and how scary they are without experience. I spend all my time in the mountains, I've assisted search and rescue in Scotland before, it's what I do."

And he added he wouldn’t leave until Jay was found.