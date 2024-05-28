Classical composer swaps huge venues to play concert in house near Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Classical pianist and composer John Lenehan and violinist Miffy Hirsch will be at Great Farm House in Maulden on Saturday, June 8 with an programme that includes Bach, Elgar and tango music.

The two musicians have performed all over the world and follow the international artists who came to the venue in the 1970s to support disabled children.

This year’s event is in aid of the PDA Society. PDA stands for Pathological Demand Avoidance and is a condition that is considered to be on the autistic spectrum.

Sally Russell, who is organising the event, said: “The PDA Society helps thousands of people each year who are struggling and often have nowhere else to turn. Many young people find attending school extremely difficult, which is very distressing for them and their families.

John Lenehan, inset, and violinist Miffy Hirsch will be at Great Farm House in Maulden on Saturday, June 8

"I am so delighted that John and Miffy who are used to playing at major venues in front of huge audiences all over the world are coming to our small ‘concert room’ in our house in Maulden, I can’t quite believe it.

“It is fantastic that they are restarting the tradition of live concerts here after 50 years. John will be playing my Dad’s upright piano which will be very special for me.”

John Lenehan is an award-winning, versatile piano soloist with more than 80 albums to his name. He has performed with orchestras such at the London Symphony and the Royal Philharmonic.

Miffy Hirsch has appeared all over the world with major London orchestras and in concerts with Yehudi Menuhin, Joshua Bell and Itzchak Perlman.