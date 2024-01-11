Drivers face fines of up to £1,000 for misuse of a Blue Badge

A driver has been fined for improperly using a disabled person's parking permit as part of a council crackdown on Blue Badge fraud.

David Maggs, of Milton Road, Clapham, was found using his wife's Blue Badge while she was not present, claiming he was doing her shopping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maggs was convicted at Luton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for misuse of a blue badge parking permit following a spot check by Central Beds Council officers in Ashton Square Car Park, Dunstable, in May 2023.

He was fined £220, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £80 and a contribution towards costs of £434.

Councillor John Baker, Executive Member for Finance at Central Beds Council, said: “Residents have told us that parking enforcement should be a priority, and the council's new administration has listened. There will be further clampdowns on Blue Badge fraud.

“The rules are clear: the Blue Badge is intended solely for the use and advantage of the assigned holder. It should only be displayed if they are present in the vehicle as a driver or passenger, or if someone is picking them up or dropping them off and requires parking at that location.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If we find people using these badges inappropriately, we will take action. Misuse of a Blue Badge could result in legal consequences, potentially leading to a criminal conviction and a fine of up to £1,000, alongside badge confiscation. It also unfairly deprives genuine users of parking spaces they genuinely require."