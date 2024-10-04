Bedford Cineworld

A Cineworld spokesperson has confirmed that Cineworld Bedford will finally close on Sunday.

They said: “As part of the restructuring process we regret this cinema is set to close. We would like to thank all our customers, past and present, for choosing Cineworld Bedford as their local cinema.

"Cineworld Bedford will cease trading and close permanently on Sunday October 6.”

It will be locals’ last chance to see movies like Joker: Folie a Deux, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Buffalo Kids at the six screen cinema situated at the end of the picturesque River Ouse embankment.

The original announcement in July said six sites would close as part of a restructuring plan. This has been revised to five – but sadly Bedford is one of them.

The world’s second-largest cinema chain blamed it on “increasingly high and unsustainable operating costs.”

It has also been impacted by the rise of streaming services.

> Visit the website for a full list of screenings.