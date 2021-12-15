Church visitors choose best Christmas tree during festive festival in Bedford

The winners of the annual Christmas Tree Festival at St Paul's have been crowned - thanks to 100s of visitors.

Bedford WI came out on top for the adult choice and the 13th Bedford Brownies for the junior choice.

The special theme this year was panto - so it was no surprise these were firm favourites won - three members of Bedford WI knitted panto mice for their tree while the Brownies had great fun with homemade decorations for Cinderella.

Tree decorated by Bedford WI winners of the Best Adults Tree Trophy

The festival also raised £12,000 for the church and the Bedford Hospital Charity & Friends.

Festival chairman Margaret Oakley said: "If ever we needed to know why we were raising funds for St Paul's, this week said it all. I hope in future this magnificent church can afford a bit more heat.

"We are closer to purchasing a new CT scanner and other much-needed equipment for the hospital's expanded paediatric A & E department."

Tree decorated by 13th Bedford Brownies winners of the Best Junior Trees Trophy