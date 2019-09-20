Church bells to ring out for centenary of Bedfordshire’s WI

The Bedfordshire County Federation of the WI will celebrate its centenary next Friday (September 27).

Church Towers across the county will ring their bells for 15 minutes in celebration at 7pm.

And locally these include St Andrews in Ampthill, St Owen in Bromham, St Mary’s in Carlton, St Thomas of Canterbury in Clapham, St Peter’s and St Paul’s in Cranfield, All Saints in Great Barford, St Marys in Keysoe, All Saints in Milton Ernest, St Marys in Oakley, and St Mary Magdalene in Westoning.

A Celebration of Flowers is also being held from 10am to 3pm on September 25-27 in the WI House, Adelaide Square, Bedford.

Details from the WI on 01234 359538.