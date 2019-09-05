Chuck the bear climbs into a hammock to enjoy the last rays of summer sun at Woburn Safari Park

Chuck the seven-year-old North American black bear is seen climbing into a hammock at Woburn Safari Park to catch the last rays of summer in this adorable video.

Keepers at the Park in Bedfordshire were delighted to see Chuck taking advantage of the hammock to have a rest in the sunshine, as he is seen leaning back and closing his eyes in total relaxation.

Picture: Woburn Safari Park

The North American black bears living at Woburn have a 13 acre reserve, which they share with the Canadian Timber wolves. This is one of the only mixed carnivore enclosures in the UK. Woburn has six bears, three females (including Indiana) and three males. All six bears live outside 365 days a year and will hibernate through the cold months of winter.

Black bears are North America’s most familiar and common bear, typically living in forests. They can be found in mountains and swampy regions. Despite their name, black bears can be blue-grey or blue-black, brown, cinnamon or even (very rarely) white.

Black bears are opportunistic eaters and their diet mostly consists of grasses, roots, berries, insects and fish. In captivity this diet consists of grasses, roots, berries, insects and fish, supplemented with nuts and specially formulated pellets.

Picture: Woburn Safari Park