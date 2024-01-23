Christmas treecycling scheme at St John's Hospice in Moggerhanger raises £15k for Sue Ryder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The green fundraising drive saw a team of tree-mendous volunteers set out from Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger to selected postcodes and collect real Christmas trees direct from local peoples’ homes in return for a donation.

988 trees were collected through the Sue Ryder Treecycling in and around Bedfordshire scheme helping to raise £15,125, which contributed to a tree-mendous 7,196 trees collected and £118,982 donated overall across the charity’s six initiatives. The money raised will help Sue Ryder reach more people when they really need it, so no one is left to grieve or die alone.

Real Christmas trees are 100% recyclable and those which have been collected locally will be composted by Growing Beds Recycling Services. This means that residents who chose to treecycle this year were not only helping to raise vital funds for Sue Ryder, but also helping to reduce landfill and give back to nature.

Steve Albon, Community Fundraising Manager at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We want to thank everyone who signed up and helped our Christmas treecycling scheme to grow. As Sue Ryder continues to battle increasing costs to deliver its care, and with the number of people needing our support predicted to rise, your support this new year is more vital that ever so we can continue to be there for more people at the most difficult times of their lives.

“The Sue Ryder Treecycling Scheme is run entirely by volunteer-power, and our appreciation also goes to staff from Autoglass®, Enterprise, Concept Event Solutions, Garys Gardening Services, AMEY, Solid Steel Fabrications MINT Construction, Preen CIC, and our Sue Ryder volunteers, for giving up their precious time to support us. Around 70 volunteers helped out, without whom we just couldn’t have raised such an amazing amount of money."

Last year Sue Ryder provided palliative care to thousands of families across the country, including from its Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger. The charity also provides bereavement support through its online community forum, free bereavement counselling service, personalised text support and new Grief Kind Spaces in Moggerhanger, Milton Ernest and other parts of the country.

Find out more about fundraising events for Sue Ryder in 2024 by viewing our events calendar at sueryder.org/eventscalendar2024 or contact the fundraising team at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice on 01767 642412 or email: [email protected]