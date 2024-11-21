Christmas lights switch-on in Bedford postponed due to high winds

Christmas in Bedford

It’s not a case of cancelling Christmas – but this weekend’s lights switch-on event is being postponed due to predicted high winds.

But don’t worry, you’ll only have to wait an extra week with the event originally set for this Saturday (November 24) now due to take place on Saturday, November 30.

Mayor Tom Wootton said: “We are incredibly disappointed to have to make this decision. The Christmas Lights Switch-On is a beloved tradition that brings our community together to celebrate the start of the festive season. However, the safety of our residents and participants is our top priority. Given the current weather forecast, it would be irresponsible to proceed with an outdoor event that could potentially be unsafe.”

Despite the extra week to wait for the main event, there’s still lots of festive cheer and sparkle going ahead and the lights in the town centre – apart from in Harpur Square – will still be illuminated on Saturday evening.

Cllr Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning & prosperity, said: “Whilst saddened at the change of plans, we are looking forward to an even bigger event next weekend with the stage open from 10am and the Harpur Square lights being switched on at 5pm. Mark it in your diaries, it’s going to be fantastic!”

Father Christmas will still be making his appearance at the Harpur Centre throughout the day as Santa’s Grotto opens for this year and there will be a Victorian Christmas Fayre in St. Paul’s Church, 11am to 4pm.

Other Christmas events include:

Bedford Music Service Performances and Land Train: Now part of the official Christmas Lights Switch on Event! Enjoy performances by local youth music groups and take a ride on the festive Land Train on Saturday 30 November and Sunday 1 December

Kempston Light Switch-On: Celebrate the festive season with local stalls, rides, and the official light switch-on in Kempston on Sunday 1 December

Bedford Christmas Tree Festival: Experience the Magic of Christmas in St. Paul’s Church from Wednesday 4 to Sunday 8 December

Christmas Markets: Explore the Bedford Christmas Markets for festive gifts, delicious food, and fun rides on Saturday 7 and Sunday December. Discover unique Christmas gifts at the additional Bedford Flea market on the Sunday

Crown Ballet - Nutcracker: Witness the classic Christmas tale come to life with a performance of the Nutcracker at the Bedford Corn Exchange on Sunday 1 December

Family Fun Weekend: Enjoy a weekend of family-friendly activities, games, and entertainment on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 December

Snow White Pantomime: Join Snow White on her adventure in this magical pantomime at the Bedford Corn Exchange from Saturday 21 December to Tuesday 31 December.