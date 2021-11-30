Christmas in Bedford starts this weekend with a hog roast and the Sally Army Band

Christmas in Bedford starts the first weekend with a whole host of events to get you in the festive mood.

Saturday is Small Business Saturday - the traditional market will be on, Lingers Butchers will have a hog roast in Harpur Square and the Salvation Army Band will bring that festive feeling to the town.

Then on Sunday, the Cairngorm Reindeer will be in Harpur Square, Santa will be making a brief appearance, with Bedford Town Band and Kempston Hammers Community Choir in the Square.

Christmas in Bedford

And if you’re feeling peckish, Lingers Butchers will still be running a hog roast, and Dessert Boss will be bringing the sweet treats.

You could also head over to Riverside for EAT Feast.

This free event goes on into the evening - and there's plenty of vegan, veggie and gluten free options on offer.

The following Saturday and Sunday (December 11 and 12), the Christmas Makers Market will be a good chance to get some pressies.

There'll be a wealth of artisan crafts, handmade decorations, and confectionery on offer.

Rock Choir will also perform at lunchtime in Harpur Square on Saturday, December 12, with Bedford Town Band and other live acts performing traditional carols across the weekend.

From tomorrow (December 1) and throughout the month, the Festive Christmas Trail will also be up and running with Christmas characters to find in Bedford shop windows.

You can pick up a copy of the Trail from Bedford Central Library or download it here