It's your chance to decide whose picture should make it onto the calendar. Picture: Keech Hospice Care

Choose your favourite picture to feature in Keech Hospice Care’s 2025 calendar

We are looking for the Readers’ Choice for this year’s charity
By Olivia Preston
Published 3rd May 2024, 14:35 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 15:04 BST

Every year Keech Hospice Care makes a beautiful charity calendar raising thousands for its services across Luton, Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes.

We asked aspiring photographers to share their best shots of their area, whether this be the rolling hills of the Dunstable Downs or wildlife living along the River Ouzel.

Now it is your turn, our readers, to decide which is the best. Click this linkand vote your favourite image, we will announce the winner soon!

Emma Page, retail operations support officer at Keech Hospice Care said: "Seeing the photos sent in by readers reminds us how lucky we are to live in a region surrounded by so much natural beauty.

An enormous thank you to everyone who took the time to send in their photos. We wish the year had many more months so we could include all of them!”

The entries this year showcase the very best from the region. Emma added: “The calendar, which is a local favourite that's been running for 10 years now, raises much needed funds for Keech Hospice Care, helping to provide specialist care and support for our patients and their families across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes, when it's needed the most.”

First up is a shot of the Hertfordshire countryside, snapped by Jenni Williams.

First up is a shot of the Hertfordshire countryside, snapped by Jenni Williams. Photo: Jenni Williams

For her entry, Margaret Taylor submitted a shot of a swam gliding across a lake at sunset

For her entry, Margaret Taylor submitted a shot of a swam gliding across a lake at sunset Photo: Margaret Taylor

Luton readers will recognise this from Kelly Djerboua. She sent Keech an image of Wardown Park - complete with huge willows living the lake and the bandstand in the background

Luton readers will recognise this from Kelly Djerboua. She sent Keech an image of Wardown Park - complete with huge willows living the lake and the bandstand in the background Photo: Kelly Djerboua

And those who live near Dunstable Downs will know this famous white lion made out of chalk in Whipsnade. Thanks to Nicky Williams for sending this one in!

And those who live near Dunstable Downs will know this famous white lion made out of chalk in Whipsnade. Thanks to Nicky Williams for sending this one in! Photo: Nicky Williams

