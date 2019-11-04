Chinese economics chief learns more about Bedford's investment opportunities

The mayor meets Ms Bao Ling

The visit showcased the ongoing investment and business potential within Bedford, particular given our unique position within the Oxford-Cambridge-Arc with regards to technology, research, business and infrastructure.

During the visit, Ms Bao was guided through the investment opportunities including the proposed Bedford Business Park at Kempston Hardwick and the Bedford Commercial Park.

The visit finished with a meeting at the Mayor’s Parlour where the Mayor shared the opportunities ahead for Bedford with the minister counsellor.

Mayor of Bedford Dave Hodgson said: “I have had the honour of welcoming the minister counsellor to Bedford where I have been able to showcase our great town as the ideal location for Chinese investment.