Chill outside with free music: Music in The Meadows returns to Bedford
Called Music in The Meadows, it takes place every Sunday in August at the Mill Meadows Bandstand and features a line-up of brass and jazz ensembles.
Event schedule:
August 3: Milton Keynes Brass
August 10: May Blossom, Vintage Songbird
August 17: Fynnius Fogg (2-5pm)
August 24: Mainline Big Band
August 31: The Freedom Jazz Orchestra
All performances run 3-5pm (except Fynnius Fogg, performing 2-5pm). You are encouraged to bring picnics and seating, with limited deckchairs available on site.
About the bands:
Milton Keynes Brass is a renowned British-style community brass band founded in 1984.
May Blossom, Vintage Songbird brings nostalgic charm with her vintage-style vocals, performing classic songs from around 1900 to the mid 1960s.
Fynnius Fogg, a 70s pop and rock band from Bedford, reunites to support local causes with their timeless hits.
Mainline Big Band is a big band experience, featuring two vocalists and a set spanning from the 1920s to modern jazz and swing.
The Freedom Jazz Orchestra is a vibrant jazz ensemble known for its soulful and uplifting performances, blending music of the classic big band era alongside contemporary and modern jazz classics.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.