Chill outside with free music: Music in The Meadows returns to Bedford

Music in The Meadows takes place every Sunday in August at the Mill Meadows Bandstand

A month of free live music returns to the bandstand in August.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called Music in The Meadows, it takes place every Sunday in August at the Mill Meadows Bandstand and features a line-up of brass and jazz ensembles.

Event schedule:

August 3: Milton Keynes Brass

August 10: May Blossom, Vintage Songbird

August 17: Fynnius Fogg (2-5pm)

August 24: Mainline Big Band

August 31: The Freedom Jazz Orchestra

All performances run 3-5pm (except Fynnius Fogg, performing 2-5pm). You are encouraged to bring picnics and seating, with limited deckchairs available on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About the bands:

Milton Keynes Brass is a renowned British-style community brass band founded in 1984.

May Blossom, Vintage Songbird brings nostalgic charm with her vintage-style vocals, performing classic songs from around 1900 to the mid 1960s.

Fynnius Fogg, a 70s pop and rock band from Bedford, reunites to support local causes with their timeless hits.

Mainline Big Band is a big band experience, featuring two vocalists and a set spanning from the 1920s to modern jazz and swing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Freedom Jazz Orchestra is a vibrant jazz ensemble known for its soulful and uplifting performances, blending music of the classic big band era alongside contemporary and modern jazz classics.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers