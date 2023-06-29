Children’s Summer Reading Challenge 2023 to launch at Bedford Borough Libraries  ​​​​​​​

Ready, Set, Read! is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge at Bedford Borough Libraries.

It runs from Saturday, July15 through to Saturday, September 9 and promises to be an exciting and engaging programme for children aged four to 11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Children are invited to earn rewards for reading through the summer with a fun activity pack including scratch and sniff stickers, to complete.

The Summer Reading Challenge 2023 launches at Bedford Borough Libraries on July 15

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Leisure and Culture, said: “Children’s enthusiasm for books can often dip during the summer holidays and every year the Summer Reading Challenge inspires children of all ages to continue to develop their reading with some wonderful rewards.

“It’s very important that children in Bedford Borough have the opportunity to visit our libraries, borrow books and enjoy a variety of exciting free creative activities over the holidays.”

Children will receive three bookmarks through the challenge. Each one allows them to tick six boxes for the books they’ve read. They will receive a reward for each completed bookmark. The rewards include, a special Ready, Steady Read! Certificate, glow-in-the-dark bookmark, and the much-loved Summer Reading Challenge medal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All library books count towards the challenge, so children can enjoy picture books, storybooks, joke books, poetry books, and books full of facts. Audiobooks are included too, so children who prefer listening to library books won’t miss out. Children can request books for free on the Bedford Borough Libraries website or app and by asking staff in the libraries.

There will also be free craft activities at all Bedford Borough Libraries this summer, such as making seaside flags and creating a rosette and trophy. Lego clubs, craft clubs, and story times will also run through the holidays.

Full details of events and activities planned can be found here. Find the summer events and activities in the ‘Children and teens’ section.

Children can also join the Summer Reading Challenge on the Mobile Library. The Bedford Borough Mobile Library travels across Bedford Borough each week. Find the timetable and further details here

Advertisement

Advertisement

All children are welcome to join the Summer Reading Challenge, even if they are not yet library members.

For more information view the Virtual Library here