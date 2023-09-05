Watch more videos on Shots!

Flitwick Scout Group has been buzzing with activity throughout the summer term, ending with their exhilarating summer camp.

The young members, from the Squirrel Scouts to the Scouts, have been engaged in a plethora of thrilling and educational activities that have left them with unforgettable experiences and valuable skills.

The Squirrel Scouts, aged 4 and 5, achieved remarkable milestones during the summer term. These little adventurers embarked on a treasure hunt at Manor Park, honing their observation and teamwork skills. Over the term they constructed bee hotels, mini rafts and their own Coronation Crowns, ending the term with a mini summer fayre.

A Squirrel Scout holds a badge

Two Squirrel Scouts, Sebastian Baldwin and James O’Brien, have now earnt all of the Squirrel activity badges on offer, the first two at the group to get all twelve since Squirrels launched. Sebastian said “I liked the experiment one the best!”

The Beaver Scouts, aged 6 and 7, took their exploration underground with caving expeditions that taught them about teamwork, communication, and resilience. They also mastered the art of fire lighting, a crucial survival skill that will stay with them for life.

As for the Cub Scouts, aged 8 to 10 and a half, they made a positive impact on the environment by crafting seed bombs for International Bee Day, promoting pollinator-friendly habitats. The Cubs further delved into nature by learning fire lighting techniques and engaging in backwoods cooking, enhancing their outdoor skills.

The Scouts, aged 10 and a half to 14, honed their culinary expertise through cooking exercises, embraced the thrill of cycling, and refined their fire lighting abilities, demonstrating their aptitude for self-sufficiency and resourcefulness.

A Squirrel Scout decorates a cardboard crown

The pinnacle of their summer adventures was the exhilarating summer camp held at Thriftwood, Essex. Cubs and Scouts came together for a memorable journey packed with exciting challenges.From hiking through scenic countryside to mastering the art of pioneering and campfire cooking, their teamwork and resilience were put to the test.

The camp's activities, including fishing, postmans walk, vertical assault, kayaking, crate stacking, Jacob's Ladder, zip Line, rafting, cave bus, abseiling, and water roller, provided a diverse range of experiences that fostered personal growth and a sense of adventure.

Christine Stacy, parent to one of the Cubs, said “Thank you so much to the leaders for the last few days, Daniel has had an amazing time and hasn’t stopped talking about it!”

Flitwick Scout Group's commitment to providing a holistic learning environment that nurtures essential life skills and values is evident in their remarkable summer term and camp. As the sun sets on this season of adventure, the memories and lessons learned will undoubtedly linger in the hearts and minds of these young Scouts for years to come.

A group of Squirrel Scouts holding maps

As the young people entered into the summer break, some have taken on personal challenges to raise sponsorship towards upgrading their meeting place. The group will be raising month with games and crafts at their hall during the Flitwick Christmas light switch on event on Sunday, November 26.