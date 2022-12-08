Children at a nursery school near Bedford receive card from Kensington Palace

Cherry Trees Day Nursery children with their card from Kensington Palace

Nursery children were delighted to receive a thank you card from Kensington Palace after sending a letter of condolance to the royal family following the Queen’s death.

Children at Cherry Trees Day Nursery in Cranfield had detailed the ways in which they’d honoured Her Majesty’s life, from holding a Paddington Bear themed tea party complete with marmalade sandwiches, to listening to ‘God Save the Queen’ and looking at photographs from her 70-year reign.

Back in the summer, children of all ages celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with families invited to the nursery gardens for a ‘Very Royal Tea Party’, as well as creative activities including crown making and bunting decorating.

The reply, which contained a photograph of the Queen, read: “The Prince and Princess of Wales would like to thank you for the kind words you sent following the death of Her Majesty the Queen. Their Royal Highnesses have been extremely touched by the very thoughtful messages of condolence that they have received during this time. They will deeply miss Her Majesty, who played such an important part of both their lives, but so appreciate your message which has provided them with a great deal of comfort.”