Cheers: Two Bedford pubs scoop Camra award for excellence

Bottoms up, it’s time to raised a glass to two of our Bedford pubs.

Bedford’s Wellington Arms as well as The Fox, in Carlton, have been given the nod by the north Beds branch of Camra (Campaign for Real Ale).

The Welly was named town pub of the year while The Fox was dubbed branch pub of the year.

Fytton Rowland, branch chairman, said: "I am delighted that we can again honour two of our best pubs. Although they are very different, they both serve and are part of their local community. Together they demonstrate how varied good pubs and clubs can be."

The Fox is run by owner-licensee Alison Thompson – and it’s the village pub’s second win. According to the Camra judges, the thatched pub on the old High Street offers a choice of well-kept real ales.

The former, under-used restaurant has been opened through into the bar, providing a larger and more flexible space for drinkers, diners and games players.

Regular real ales are from Potbelly in Kettering and Timothy Taylor in Keighley, West Yorkshire, joined on the handpumps by two changing beers, usually from regional independent breweries.

The Welly – unsurprisingly in Wellington Street – is run by landlady Liz Sutton for owner Burlison Inns.

According to the Camra judges, the pub has offered an impressive range of real ales for many years, usually from small independent breweries.

A row of eight handpumps serves a range of real ales, mostly from microbreweries and usually including a mild and a stout. Another pair of handpulls usually serve draught cider. The well-stocked fridge offers a range of Belgian and other imported bottled beers.