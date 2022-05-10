Cheers - Bedford’s Slug & Lettuce celebrates as team member earmarked for big things

Lauren Bushby, from Slug & Lettuce in Bedford, is celebrating her graduation and is well on the road to management.

The qualification – from Stonegate Group’s accelerator programme – earmarks her for a managerial role within the company.

She was selected to take part in the course and completed it despite the pandemic.

Accelerator graduate Lauren Bushby

The accelerator programme is designed to give employees the tools to bridge the gap between deputy manager and general manager, through education and dynamic group learning.

The course aims to build the participant's confidence, encourage continued independent learning and help them to work together effectively as a team.

HR director Tim Painter – who was at this year’s graduation ceremony – said: “This is an incredible career achievement. A massive congratulations.”