Cheers as Damm Eagle Brewery marks official opening of Bedford site

The new Damm Eagle Brewery in Bedford, owned by Spain’s largest brewing business, was officially opened this week (October 9).

Since acquiring the historic brewery in 2022, Damm has invested more than £70 million in the business which previously belonged to Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company (CMBC).

The Bedford site is Damm’s second overseas brewery, and has been transformed to meet industry-leading standards, maintaining its commitment to quality, while reinforcing its ambition to become the UK’s largest independent beer company.

A modernisation scheme boasts a state-of-the-art canning line, an additional brewstream, almost doubling capacity to 1.8 million hectolitres per year, with a target of 2 million by 2027.

The new Damm Eagle Brewery was officially opened today (October 9)

Damm managing director Jorge Villavecchia, said: “Our commitment goes beyond capital investment. We are bringing skills, innovation and a vision of how industry must evolve to remain competitive: more digital, more sustainable, more resilient. This country has shown, time and again, its ability to adapt and emerge stronger from adversity. That is why we believe that our decision to invest in Bedford will contribute not only to Damm’s growth, but also to the resilience of the UK’s wider economy.”

Jason Stockwood, Minister for Investment said: “Damm’s investment is a vote of confidence in the UK and demonstrates our Plan for Change in action. The UK is proud to be the location of Damm’s first brewery outside the Iberian Peninsula. Since acquiring the brewery, Damm has tripled its number of direct employees in the UK. Damm’s investment will support sustainability through a new canning line equipped with significant advances in technology and energy efficiency. And it will support innovation through a new incubator hub.”

The opening was attended by Trade Commissioner to Europe, Ceri Morgan, who said: “I was delighted to join Damm for the official opening of The Damm Eagle Brewery in Bedford, which will bring new investment, skilled jobs and innovation into the region. This investment is a testament to our deepening commercial relationship with Spain - and with the EU. The UK will drive economic growth through our relationship with EU partners, including through delivering on our commitments in the UK-EU Summit in May and the UK-Spain Strategic Bilateral Framework signed in September.”

This company is expected to double the number of employees at the brewery. Over the past three years since acquiring the brewery, Damm has already tripled its number of direct employees in the UK, increasing from 56 to 180.

Damm acquired the Eagle Brewery site in Bedford in 2022

Looking to the future, Damm is also expanding its scope of work and will be launching an Accelerator Programme in the UK for industry businesses and start-ups to support innovation, production and distribution in one smooth operation. The UK will become a global hub for beyond beer innovation for all international business, which will see an incubator hub set up for fledging drinks brands with promise, to draw upon collective knowledge and experience to support small brands for mutually beneficial business.

The Damm Eagle Brewery in Bedford marks a milestone for the company which celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2026. With a focus on quality, efficiency, sustainability and community engagement, Damm aims to consolidate its position as the largest independent beer company in the UK.

