Charity on the lookout for youth rangers at Maulden Wood in Central Bedfordshire

Environmental charity The Greensand Trust is looking for young people aged 13-18 to take part in its Youth Ranger Scheme at Maulden Wood.

The free scheme - which starts in the autumn - is a chance for young people interested in conservation and the environment to learn new skills, gain work experience and a recognised environmental award.

Starting in September over six months, young rangers will be required for two sessions per month, including one weekend and one evening.

Maulden Woods

They will plan, take part in and lead practical conservation projects which could be anything from planting trees and creating trails, to making bird and bat boxes.

They will also work alongside other conservation volunteers and gain a John Muir Award - an environmental award scheme focusing on discovering and conserving wild places.