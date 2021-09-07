Charity Emmaus near Bedford has rooms available for homeless

Homelessness charity Emmaus Village Carlton has spaces available for those looking for a home and a supportive working community.

At a time when many former rough sleepers are being asked to leave temporary Covid-19 accommodation, Emmaus has rooms open to those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The charity, based near Carlton, offers people a home for as long as they need it, with daily support, work experience and the opportunity to gain skills for future employment.

Accommodation at Emmaus Village Carlton

When someone joins Emmaus, they get their own bedroom, access to shared social spaces, an allowance and day-to-day support.

Meals and normal living expenses are provided as well as training, wellbeing and learning opportunities for personal and professional development.

To gain work experience and develop new skills, people living at Emmaus Village Carlton work five days a week in the community, including helping to run the charity’s shops and bistro, driving to collect and deliver furniture, and assisting with gardening and domestic tasks.

People being supported sign off all benefits except for housing benefit, which is claimed by the charity to help fund its work. Emmaus Village Carlton also has a few spaces for those who do not have recourse to public funds.

Accommodation at Emmaus Village Carlton

Karl was street homeless before moving into the Emmaus community. He’s now being supported to make plans for his future.

He said: “I have a lot going for me and I feel much more positive. I’m doing a training course called Running your own Business and have a college place in September.”

Before moving into Emmaus in July 2021, Maciej was also street homeless.

He said: “Thanks to Emmaus Village Carlton, I feel more valuable as a person and am going in the right direction. I’ve been given the chance to work in the bistro, which I feared at first, but I have found a job which I feel great about.”