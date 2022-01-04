Charities which help those affected by pandemic urged to apply for funding

Charities and voluntary organisations are being encouraged to apply for funding to help them support members of communities disproportionately impacted by Covid-19.

The funding can be used for activities including introducing physical infection control measures in community buildings, improving understanding around Covid safety advice, assisting people in need of financial support due to the pandemic and funding additional staff to work with at risk groups.

All applications should include:

Requests for funding should be made by January 25

The name of the organisation applying

The year the organisation was established, eg date a charity was registered

The amount of funding that you are applying for

Details of how the funding will be used and how this will help residents who are likely to be disproportionately affected by Covid

Confirmation that the charitable/voluntary organisations has a bank account in the name of the organisation

A copy of your most recent audited or independently verified accounts

The name and position of the person making the request