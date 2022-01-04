Charities which help those affected by pandemic urged to apply for funding
Don't miss out on cash
Charities and voluntary organisations are being encouraged to apply for funding to help them support members of communities disproportionately impacted by Covid-19.
The funding can be used for activities including introducing physical infection control measures in community buildings, improving understanding around Covid safety advice, assisting people in need of financial support due to the pandemic and funding additional staff to work with at risk groups.
All applications should include:
The name of the organisation applying
The year the organisation was established, eg date a charity was registered
The amount of funding that you are applying for
Details of how the funding will be used and how this will help residents who are likely to be disproportionately affected by Covid
Confirmation that the charitable/voluntary organisations has a bank account in the name of the organisation
A copy of your most recent audited or independently verified accounts
The name and position of the person making the request
Requests for funding should be emailed to [email protected] before 11.59pm on Tuesday, January 25. Any requests received after this date will not be considered.