Charities and groups given chance to highlight their services for free on Bedford Radio

The Harpur Trust has teamed up with Bedford Radio to give charities, community groups and organisations the chance to highlight their services on the station for free.

The offer coincides with the station’s move to DAB on Friday (March 15). Bedford Radio has been running online for several years, as well as on FM during Bedford River Festival and Bedfringe, before making the switch.

The new community noticeboard – with sponsorship from the Harpur Trust – allows charities and community groups the chance to broadcast a message which will run on the station throughout the day for a number of weeks.

It can be used to help promote valuable services, raise awareness of new initiatives, or help groups recruit volunteers.

E v ery hour Bedford Radio will play an organisation’s message – all groups need to do is submit the details at www.bedford.radio/noticeboard, or record someone saying the message, no longer than 30 seconds and email it to [email protected].

Lucy Bardner, Harpur Trust communities programme director, said: “Supporting the local community is a core part of what we do at The Harpur Trust and we hope charities and groups take up the opportunity to use the Community Noticeboard to help recruit volunteers, promote events and activities, or appeal for donations.”

