Channel 5 presenter helps Bedford arts charity launch airship club for kids

Charity Bedford Creative Arts (BCA) has unveiled a club to keep bored children entertained now the school summer holidays are in full swing.

Called Airship Dreamers Club it's part of BCA’s Airship Dreams: Escaping Gravity project - an immersive artwork and community-curated exhibition exploring Bedford’s airship heritage.

It will explore the history and science behind airships, using videos and worksheets - and is hosted by Sita Thomas, who presents on Channel 5’s Milkshake TV programme.

Sita Thomas

Sita will introduce a selection of videos which explore the history of Bedford and airships - and in each video she will speak to a special guest, from children’s book author Vashti Hardy, to Little Science Lab‘s Kristina Castle.

Each video contains a challenge for Airship Dreamers to create something new, for example making an airship mobile or fun experiments such as building a canister rocket.