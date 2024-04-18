Change of venue for East West Rail drop-in event ahead of statutory consultation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A change of venue for the first community drop-in event in the Bedford area has been announced by East West Rail Company.

East West Railway Company (EWR Co) is hosting the events in May to help people understand how the formal application process to build the railway works.

> The first of three sessions on Tuesday, May 7, will now be held at The Swan Hotel (instead of The Rowing Club) from 2pm to 7pm.

There are three drop-in events nearby - one in Bedford, one in Roxton and one in Marston Moretaine (Picture: Pixabay)

The second and third sessions will be held on:

> Monday, May 20 at Roxton Village Hall, from 2pm to 7pm;

> Friday, May 24, at Marston Moreteyne Community Centre, Great Linns, Marston Moreteyne, from 2pm-7pm.

The sessions aim to inform communities and businesses about the statutory consultation process which begins this summer. Other drop-ins will be held in Oxford, Milton Keynes and Cambridge.