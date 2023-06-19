Challenges to be overcome before health projects for Bedford can be delivered

The Integrated Care Board was updated on two high profile projects for Bedford borough

Two high profile primary health projects in Bedford borough have “some challenges” to be met before they can be delivered, a meeting heard.

A report presented to the BLMK Integrated Care Board (ICB) Primary Care Commissioning & Assurance Committee on Friday (June 16) gave a summary of activities and developments relating to Primary Care Estates, including two projects in Bedford borough.

Nikki Barnes, head of system & ICB estates told the committee that “good progress” is being made across a wide range of projects, but some do have “challenges”, including the new premises scheme in Biddenham.

Screenshot of the BLMK Integrated Care Board Primary Care Commissioning & Assurance Committee meeting

“We’ve previously reported financial viability challenges with the scheme,” Ms Barnes said.

“We continue to work with the range of partners involved in the scheme to consider our options, but as yet, we’ve not yet arrived at a workable solution.

“It’s not appropriate for me to talk through all of the details of that here because there are some commercially sensitive elements.

“I think it’s important that committee members are clear that it remains a challenging scheme for us to progress at this stage.

“But we’ll obviously continue to work around that,” she said.

The committee was also given an update on the North Bedford Programme/Reprovision of The De Parys Group project.

The report said that the business case approval has been received from NHS England/Department of Health and Social Care.

Ms Barnes said the delays in getting business case approval have caused some further challenges, such as cost pressures and relocating services to enable delivery of the project.

“We have very close monitoring of all of these issues within the executive level programme board,” she said.

“The programme is being remobilised and we’re making good progress so far but again. I just think it’s prudent that we highlight that it remains a complex and challenging scheme,” she said.