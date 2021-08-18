Central Bedfordshire tries to recruit lorry drivers as shortage continues to bite

Central Bedfordshire Council is recruiting LGV drivers as garden waste collections are still suspended in the area.

FCC Environment - working with the council - is hoping to attract drivers with a LGV2 licence to fill the gap caused by a combination of Brexit and Covid.

Brian Ashby, FCC Environment area manager, said: “There is a national shortage of drivers in the UK at the moment and this is impacting our own business, so we are looking at other ways of attracting skilled drivers into a crucial sector to join us as key workers helping to deliver exceptional recycling and waste collections services throughout Central Bedfordshire.”

Have you got a LGV2 licence?

Earlier this month Bedford Today revealed how garden waste collections across Central Bedfordshire had been suspended until further notice

If you are interested in joining the team, FCC Environment offers recruits a Monday to Friday working week, 20 days' holiday plus bank holidays, sick pay, pension scheme and life insurance.