Central Bedfordshire Council social worker awarded British Empire Medal

Kirstie Baughan. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

A social worker at Central Bedfordshire Council has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in the 2024 New Year Honours list.

For her ‘hands-on’ service to her community, Kirstie Baughan will receive her medal later this year.

A keen volunteer, she has given up thousands of hours of her time to causes throughout the region including teaching IT skills to older people, supporting survivors of domestic abuse, helping with holiday clubs for children with additional needs and volunteering as an independent visitor for children in care.

Kirstie said: “When I got a letter with ‘His Majesty’s Service’ stamped on the front, I was immediately racking my brain wondering what it could be. You can imagine my surprise when I started reading and realised I was going to be listed in the New Year’s Honours for services to social work.

“It was a huge shock, especially as I’ve been lucky enough to know so many social workers who are deserving of this award and whose work deserves to be celebrated. So I want to say a massive thank you to my social work colleagues, and the families that I have been lucky enough to support here at Central Bedfordshire Council and in my voluntary roles, as they have all taught me so much.”