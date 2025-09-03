Central Bedfordshire Council has set out its vision for a cleaner and greener future after publishing its draft waste strategy, which covers the period from 2026 to 2051.

Residents, businesses and community groups are being invited to have their say on the strategy, with a consultation period now open through to October 14.

The strategy provides information about the services that Central Bedfordshire Council must deliver and how it will do this, kerbside collections, Household Waste and Recycling Services, and being ready for any national changes to waste legislation and regulation.

There are three core objectives to the waste strategy - reducing the amount of non-recyclable waste produced, collected and treated, maximising reuse, repurposing, recycling and composting, and delivering effective, cost-efficient and compliant services that are robust, reliable and resilient to change.

The full 14-page strategy, the first for the area, can be viewed online, while there is an online consultation which can be completed to enable the public to give their views.

An online engagement event is scheduled to be held on Monday September 29 at 6pm through Microsoft Teams while details of the strategy will be displayed at libraries across the county.

The display will be available at Leighton Buzzard Library from September 10 to 17, Dunstable and Houghton Regis libraries from September 17 to 24, Flitwick Library from September 24 to October 1, Shefford Library from October 1 to 8 and Biggleswade Library from October 8 to 14.

Executive member for sustainability and climate resilience at Central Bedfordshire Council Tracey Wye said: “This strategy is a major step forward in how we manage waste and protect our environment.

“It’s about making smarter, more sustainable choices which benefit everyone, now and in the future.

“We’re asking residents to help shape a system which works for our communities, supports local initiatives, and delivers real environmental impact.”

