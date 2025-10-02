A lapse in Central Bedfordshire Council's five-year land supply for housing leaves the local authority vulnerable to appeal over an extra eight homes at a site in Maulden, a meeting has been warned.

Applicant Hayfield Homes Construction Limited submitted a hybrid scheme seeking outline permission for four self-build plots, with full plans to demolish a building and provide 34 homes and an access on land at the back of 29 to 33 Clophill Road.

The six-acre site “is largely beyond the defined settlement envelopes of Maulden and within the open countryside for planning purposes”, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

“It’s a significant material consideration that residential development on this area has been established and could lawfully take place under current permissions,” said the report.

Maulden parish councillor Phil Jackson warned: “The proposals for surface water drainage are patently inadequate and out-of-date, while this site has approved planning permission for 30 homes.

“You’re being asked to sacrifice the sustainability of this site on the altar of a five-year land supply for eight (more) properties. The report acknowledges these proposals violate a number of Central Beds and Maulden Neighbourhood Plan policies.

“The tilted balance in favour of approval doesn’t outweigh the harm which will be created by overdevelopment, inadequate flood risk mitigation and significant detrimental impact on the landscape of the Greensand Ridge nature improvement area. It’s not consistent with the street village heritage of Maulden.”

Speaking on behalf of the three ward councillors, Green Party (The Central Bedfordshire Community Network) Ampthill councillor Susan Clinch acknowledged “tilted balance now applies”, adding: “This will bring some improvements to the original application in July 2024.

“Refusal can be considered because of the flood risk, the density of development and the impact on the character and appearance of the village landscape, with the loss of heritage views.

“There’s conflict with Local Plan policy. There’s a risk of waterlogging on the site and increased risk of flooding off the site. The Greensand Ridge is permeable, but it generates springs almost anywhere.

“That’s because it contains impermeable layers throughout and it spouts out water randomly when the water table is high. When the Greensand is saturated, it produces really rapid ground flow. The attenuation pond isn’t capturing all that water.

“A play area should be provided on site, and it’s not possible with the cramped design being proposed.”

Senior planning manager at Hayfield Homes Katie Hancox described it as “a high quality development”, saying: “It delivers a number of public benefits.

“These include market and affordable homes, the delivery of four self-build plots and four bungalows to meet local need.

“There’s also a footpath link to connect the development with a public right of way to improve connectivity, and comprehensive sustainable drainage systems (SUDS) to appropriately deal with surface water flows.”

Conservative Clifton, Henlow and Langford councillor Richard Wenham explained: “I don’t believe we have a defendable position against this application, with a lack of a five-year land supply.

“Terrible as that is for residents to hear, it’s a situation the council has found itself in during the last couple of years. That really undermines any solid reasons for objection.”

Councillors approved the plans, with four votes in favour and the remainder abstaining.

