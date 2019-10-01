Central Bedfordshire Council clarifies questionnaire relating to dog control orders

Central Bedfordshire Council has amended its public consultation over dog control and public drinking orders in response to feedback from residents about the clarity of one of the survey questions.

The consultation, which launched on Monday, September 9, invited residents to give their opinion on a number of Public Space Protection Orders which relate both to dog control and public drinking.

The consultation was due to run for a period of twelve weeks, but following comments from some people taking part, the council has amended the part of the consultation questionnaire relating to dog control orders and is re-launching the consultation.

The revised survey is available online and revised paper copies will be available in libraries by the end of the week and for a full twelve-week period.

Unfortunately, the changes mean that the 200 residents who have previously submitted their responses will be invited to do so again, using the revised survey.

The council will be promoting the changed approach via its website, social media platforms and community publications.

Central Bedfordshire Council is apologising for any inconvenience caused and hopes residents understand the importance of listening to public feedback on all its consultations to ensure their views are properly heard and understood.

The new closing date for the consultation is Monday, December 23.