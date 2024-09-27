Central Bedfordshire Council agrees to sign petition to protect Winter Fuel Allowance

Central Bedfordshire Council has agreed to sign a petition to protect the Winter Fuel Allowance for pensioners. The decision was taken at a full council meeting.

Central Bedfordshire Council has agreed to sign a petition urging the Government to safeguard Winter Fuel Payments for pensioners.

The decision was reached at a full council meeting on Thursday (September 26).

The Winter Fuel Payment is a one-off payment given to most people of pension age, providing them with financial assistance during the colder months. For many older residents on low and fixed incomes, the payment is essential to ensure they can heat their homes, stay warm and protect their health through the winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s decision to sign the petition – run by Age UK – comes amid growing concern about the impact the reduction or means-testing of the Winter Fuel Payment will have on many pensioners who rely on it.

Council leader Cllr Adam Zerny said: “If the Government reduces or removes the Winter Fuel Payment, it would leave many pensioners in real difficulty.

“For those on low incomes - who just miss out on Pension Credit - or who have high energy needs due to illness or disability, the Winter Fuel Payment is a crucial safety net.

"If the support is cut, more pensioners could struggle to afford heating and face serious health risks from living in cold homes. It’s essential the Government preserves this vital payment for those who need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Zerny encouraged everyone of pension age to check if they were eligible.

H explained: “Pension Credit is separate from your State Pension and you can get Pension Credit even if you have other income, savings or own your own home."

> Visit www.gov.uk/pension-credit to check if you qualify.