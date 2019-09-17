A neglected cat who had to have his ear removed is recovering well.

14-year-old Tom, and his 15-year-old mum Angel, were recently taken to HULA in Aspley Guise - as reported by this newspaper earlier this month.

Both animals’ collars were held on with cable ties, so tight they had both lost all the fur around their necks.

And Tom had an ear infection that had been left untreated for so long his outer ear and ear canal had swollen up so much staff could not get drops in the hole to treat it.

A HULA spokesman said: “Tom is doing really well following his operation, and is enjoying all the fuss and attention from staff and volunteers.

“A recent blood test for Angel has shown that she has a B12 deficiency, a vitamin that is crucial for the immune system, nervous system and digestive tract. Angel has started treatment, which may need to continue through her life.

“Despite not feeling 100 per cent at the moment, Angel is still a very loving and affectionate girl.

“Once the pair are both doing well, they will be available for rehoming. Thank you again to everyone for your continued care and support of cats like Tom and Angel, from everyone at HULA Animal Rescue in Aspley Guise.”

Following an appeal supporters have exceeded the £800 target for Tom’s care. Any funds above the cost of his vet bills will go towards the next pet that comes in who needs emergency care.