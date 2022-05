A cash machine was stolen during a ram raid on a cashpoint machine at the Co-Op store in Marston Moretaine earlier today.

It's believed thieves used a stolen red Transit van, which was left at the scene.

Police were called to the incident at the Bedford Road shop at around 3.35am this morning (May 23).

Officers are carrying out several lines of enquiry and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report online quoting reference 39 of 23 May.