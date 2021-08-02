Carlton school wins Bedford family jeweller's summer picnic prize

School children won a tasty end-of-year picnic treat, courtesy of Bedford s Baker Brothers Diamonds.

Pupils from Carlton C of E Primary School tucked into their picnic prize following a Facebook campaign by the family-run jeweller as a way to celebrate its newly launched community fund.

Baker Brothers director, Lizzie McAuley, said: “We were thrilled to be inundated with entries for our inaugural competition to officially launch the Baker Brothers Community Fund.

Pupils from the winning school - Carlton C of E Primary

“We wanted to give local schools the chance to win a fun, end-of-year picnic to recognise all the hard work by pupils and their teachers. This is the first of many ways we plan to provide

support, sponsorship and exciting experiences for local schools, clubs and charities. It is important to give something back to our local community.”

Gail Highton, head teacher, Carlton C of E Primary School, said: “We were thrilled and delighted when we heard we had won this wonderful treat for the children. What a huge boost to morale at the end of an incredibly difficult year."

Caterer Sarah Hibbert, from Bedford-based Sarah’s Eats & Treats, supplied the picnic treats.