Care home residents raise cash for Ampthill Food Bank with sell-out art show

Almost £200 was raised

By hannah walkerContributor
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:58 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:58 GMT

Artistic residents at an Ampthill Care Home have raised nearly £200 for charity thanks to their creative talents.

The residents at Richmond Manor Care Home were delighted when their art was snapped up by excited patrons who couldn't get enough of it at a special art show event held at the home.

They will now be able to hand over the money to the Ampthill Food Bank.

Fundraising at Richmond Manor Care Home, Beryl & Laurie French and their son Tony and daughter in law Annette French.
Fundraising at Richmond Manor Care Home, Beryl & Laurie French and their son Tony and daughter in law Annette French.
Fundraising at Richmond Manor Care Home, Beryl & Laurie French and their son Tony and daughter in law Annette French.

Husband and wife team Beryl and Laurie French were among those who exhibited their work at the Dunstable Street care home.

The big-hearted couple wanted to do their bit to raise funds and awareness for local people in need, so they came up with the idea of selling art produced by Richmond Manor residents.

The event was attended by around 50 people.

Resident Beryl, 82, said: "We couldn't believe how well we did on the night – everyone was very interested in the work and in helping the foodbank also."

Richmond's wellbeing and lifestyle coach Clare Cook said: "It is important to us here at Richmond that we reach out to our community, and this was the perfect way to do it."

The food bank is part of a nationwide network supported by the Trussell Trust.