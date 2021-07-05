Care home residents in Ampthill enjoy cocktails inspired by happy memories

Cocktails inspired by the happy memories of Ampthill care home residents have been created by mixologists for a pop-up event.

Residents at Richmond Manor Care Home, in Dunstable Street, got their very own personalised refreshments.

Nostalgic chats between residents and their homemakers - who act as carers, housekeepers, and companions - uncovered the stories that were used as the inspiration for each cocktail.

Homemaker Sharon Kendall with resident Joyce Randall

Resident Joyce Randall, 75, was delighted with her personalised cocktail called strawberries and cream martini.

She said: “I always loved to have as a special treat of strawberries and cream on my birthday or for special occasions when I was younger, and to this day whenever I have strawberries it always brings back those happy memories for me."

Homemaker Sharon Kendall added: “I talked to Joyce about some of her favourite memories and these conjured up happy thoughts around family and summertime when the strawberries are at their best.