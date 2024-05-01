Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home in Riseley has gone on the market for offers in the region of £895,000.

The freehold 6,613 sq ft property is in the village’s High Street.

Known as Brook House, it comprises two detached buildings. The main building is a former two-storey detached house that dates back to the 17th century and has been extended with two wings to the rear.

Brook House in Riseley is up for sale (Picture: Kirkby Diamond)

The care home has a lounge, dining room, conservatory, sitting room, kitchen, office and 13 bedrooms (10 single and 3 double). In addition, there are toilets within some bedrooms as well as separate toilets and bathrooms on each floor.

The second detached building has been used as a day care centre in support of the main care home. It has an entrance hall/reception area, bathroom with toilet and two large reception rooms. There is also parking for nine cars and a mature garden backing on to fields.

The main property is listed and falls within a conservation area. It could continue to be a care home or for other commercial uses (subject to planning). Or it could be converted to a house (subject to planning).