A private client has bought Riverside Holiday Park in Pavenham.

International real estate advisor Savills completed the sale to a family-owned caravan park operator for an undisclosed sum – though it was on the market for over £2,000,000.

Riverside Park is an established holiday park overlooking the River Great Ouse and prior to the sale it had been in the same family since 1985. The 6.86 acre site has a site licence permitting up to 55 holiday caravans.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Ian Simpson, director in the leisure and trading team at Savills, said: “We are delighted to have concluded this sale on behalf of our client. As the park was in their ownership for over 38 years, they were pleased to see it pass to another family-owned operator, who feel that Riverside Park is a great addition to their portfolio, and they plan to continue investing in its future.”