Car crashes into wall outside Bedford College

By Clare Turner
Published 8th Apr 2025, 10:26 BST
A crashed into a wall outside Bedford College at around 10.35am on Monday, March 31
Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident in Cauldwell Street.

A black BMW M3 crashed into a wall outside Bedford College at around 10.35am on Monday, March 31.

Anyone with info or dashcam footage can report it online quoting reference 108 of 31 March.

