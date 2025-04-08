Car crashes into wall outside Bedford College
Police are appealing for witnesses following an accident in Cauldwell Street.
A black BMW M3 crashed into a wall outside Bedford College at around 10.35am on Monday, March 31.
Anyone with info or dashcam footage can report it online quoting reference 108 of 31 March.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.