Captain Tom's face carved into giant field of maize to honour Bedford hero

The world largest image of Sir Captain Tom has been carved into a giant field of maize.

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her children Benji and Georgia visited the site in March, Cambridgeshire.

When viewed from the air our NHS hero - who raised almost £33 million last year by walking 100 laps of his Marston Moretaine garden - is instantly recognisable.

Captain Tom in the giant field of maize. Picture by Terry Harris

The whole field is over 12 acres which is nearly 100 tennis courts and was carved out by Edward Gowler - owner of Skylark Events - and his team.

The maize field at Skylark Garden Centre will be open from July 22 to August 31. Proceeds from the sale of the maze maps will go to the Captain Tom Foundation