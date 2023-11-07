Captain Tom’s daughter loses appeal against home spa demolition in Marston Moretaine
and live on Freeview channel 276
The family of Captain Sir Tom Moore have lost their appeal against the demolition of an unauthorised spa in their garden in Marston Moretaine.
According to the BBC, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband had appealed against the order by Central Bedfordshire Council.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Planning permission was originally granted by the council in November 2021, but a retrospective application was refused a year later.
A spa pool was built in a detached single-storey building behind the Grade II listed property.
In a letter announcing the decision, Inspector Diane Fleming said the "scale and massing" of the partially built building had "resulted in harm" to The Old Rectory, said the BBC
Sir Tom walked 100 laps of his garden at the beginning of the first coronavirus lockdown in 2020, raising £33 million for NHS Charities Together,
The family have now been given three months to comply with the existing demolition order.