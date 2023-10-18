Planned site visit to take place before inspector determines appeal by Captain Tom Moore's family over spa facility built in grounds of Grade II listed former rectory

Captain Sir Tom Moore. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

A charity set up in honour of Captain Tom Moore could close after an investigation by the Charity Commission, a barrister has said.

Barrister Scott Stemp made the comment during an appeal hearing to establish whether a spa facility at the Bedfordshire property of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family should be demolished.

A site visit is proposed by the planning inspector before she makes a decision.

An aerial view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of Captain Tom Moore, on August 21, 2023 in Marston Moretaine. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

The premises was initially approved by Central Bedfordshire Council, but a retrospective application was later refused and an enforcement notice served on the development.

An appeal against that decision was lodged by the family, with the planning inspectorate hearing held at the local authority’s Chicksands headquarters yesterday (Tuesday).

During the hearing, it emerged the charity set up to honour the memory of Captain Sir Tom could close, according to the family’s lawyer.

The Captain Tom Foundation was formed after the Army veteran’s initial fundraising for the NHS Charities by walking 100 laps of his garden, which raised £38.9m at the height of the pandemic.

Barrister Scott Stemp told the hearing that it appears the foundation “is to be closed down, after an investigation by the Charity Commission”.

The foundation’s name was used on the initial full plans for the spa development, with the revised application submitted following an enforcement visit by CBC officers.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore became the foundation’s interim chief executive officer, and her husband, Colin, one of three charity trustees.

The Charity Commission opened its case into the foundation two years ago, shortly after Captain Sir Tom Moore died aged 100, and it launched an inquiry in June 2022.

Ms Ingram-Moore, her husband and their son attended the hearing with their legal representatives, while planning inspector Diane Fleming heard the appeal.

The couple said in a recent television interview the spa pool and office complex would benefit elderly people recovering from illness, while a pilates teacher is lined up to deliver classes there.

They revealed just over £800,000 was kept by the family as proceeds from three books written by Captain Sir Tom Moore, which they said “were never anything to do with the charity”.

The museum in his memory along with the spa and offices were built on a disused tennis court at the Grade II listed former rectory at The Green in Marston Moretaine.

CBC claims there are “significant differences” between the approved and constructed buildings and it “doesn’t consider the need to demolish the building is excessive”.

Senior planning officer Annabel Robinson said previously in a report: “The building was intended to facilitate Foundation activities, but primarily for Captain Tom memorabilia.

“Stored items include 225,000 birthday cards, Captain Tom’s clothing, medals, his fitness bike and considerable honours bestowed on him.”

Planning permission was refused on the revised project because it “would result in unacceptable harm by virtue of size, design and siting near a listed building, and would lead to an overdevelopment of the site”, added her report.

Representing the family, chartered surveyor James Paynter said the project “evolved” to include the spa.

The building could allow people to meet for coffee mornings, allow the chance to view the garden and provide a space for creating podcasts, he explained.